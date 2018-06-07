Acura RDX, NSX, and TLX to Tackle Pikes Peak Hill Climb

In the all-wheel-drive RealTime Racing TLX GT, it will be Acura racing veteran Peter Cunningham, who will return to the Open Class this year after a commanding class win in 2017. In the wild-looking NSX, it will be Acura research and development engineer James Robinson, who will compete in the Time Attack 1 Class after setting a hybrid record run in last year's as well. And Pikes Peak rookie Jordan Guitar will drive the 350-horsepower 2019 Acura RDX, also in the Exhibition Class.

Robinson's brother, Nick Robinson, will pilot the 500-horsepower TLX A-Spec machine in the Exhibition Class this year.

While most aspects and components of the Acura cars remain identical to their street-going counterparts, they've all been tweaked to deliver higher performance via optimized software and tuning. Obviously, the most noticeable elements are the larger-than-life aerodynamic enhancements fitted at the front, rear, and the sides of each vehicle, as well as safety modifications for rule compliance.