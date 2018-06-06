The Mercedes Formula E Trajectory

The childhood years of Formula E will draw to a close after the New York City ePrix, the final outing for the series' first-generation cars. They will be replaced by a new, more powerful generation of cars, set to make 50 kilowatts (67 horsepower) more than the outgoing cars, potentially capable of 300 kph (186 mph).

A total of seven international automakers will enter as either factory teams or partners to existing Formula E teams for the sport's fifth season. One of these entries is Mercedes, which intends to use the sport to promote its EQ electric vehicle marque, which is already represented by Mercedes' highly successful Formula 1 outfit.

The Drive spoke to Mercedes about its plans for entry this upcoming season, and whether the company believes its success in Formula 1 will translate into Formula E.

"Regarding sporting expectations, we would never be so arrogant as to forecast success in any racing series," stated Daimler's Motorsports Communications Director Bradley Lord. "Our recent track record in F1 is the result of a lot of hard work and investment in the right areas over time."

"We know that Formula E is a very challenging series, and a tricky one in which to be successful," continued Lord. "This is why we are taking a 'learning year' in season [five], through the HWA entry, before making our works entry in season [six]. We obviously don't aim to be running around at the back—this is Mercedes after all—but we know, too, that we can take nothing for granted in terms of performance."

HWA will use powertrain components designed by Venturi, a Formula E rival, and a small-volume Monegasque luxury electric vehicle manufacturer. After its first season, HWA will yield control of the team to Mercedes EQ.

"For season six, the team becomes the Mercedes EQ team. From this point, HWA will run our trackside operations (like they currently do in DTM) but it will be a works Mercedes team. When it becomes the Mercedes EQ team, it will use the Mercedes EQ powertrain," said Lord

The powertrain itself will be developed in the meantime by the same facility that designed the company's Formula 1 engines and those that power its upcoming halo hypercar, Project One.

"Concerning the technical development of the powertrain, the Formula E work is being conducted by the same engineering teams at Brixworth ([AMG] High Performance Powertrains) who are responsible for the F1 power units and the Project One," added Lord. "They will develop to the constraints of the regulations in force, so that is the challenge they are working to right now, in preparation for season six."

Lord warned against mistaking the Formula E team's development and competitiveness for the overall state of electric vehicle technology with Daimler.

"This technical project shouldn't be conflated with [the extent of] Daimler's electric powertrain development at this point in time—the Formula E project is in its infancy right now and, while in the future there will certainly be a transfer of knowledge and learning between the road car and racing world in this area, it's too soon to claim that at the moment."