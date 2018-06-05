Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo Spotted on the Nürburgring Gunning for a Lap Record

Stefan Bellof set the all-time lap record on the Nürburgring's 12.9-mile-long Nordschleife circuit in 1983 during qualifying sessions for the 24 Hour Nürburgring race, behind the wheel of a Porsche 956. The record, a blistering time of 6:11.13, remains unbeaten 35 years later. However, fans spotted Porsche at the 'Ring on June 4 attempting to break its own record with the unrivaled 919 Hybrid Evo.

YouTube channel Nurburgringlivepics Video compiled a video of a few different angles from the 919 Hybrid's test runs on the Nordschleife, and there's little doubt from the speeds this car reached that it has the means to break the record of the 956.

Two months ago, Porsche's modified Le Mans Prototype made waves when it set a lap record at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, which was previously held by Lewis Hamilton in a Formula 1 car.