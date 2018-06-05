Daniel Ricciardo to Face Grid Penalties at Canadian Grand Prix

According to Red Bull F1's Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey, Daniel Ricciardo will face grid penalties at this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, albeit unclear how harsh they will be. The Australian suffered an MGU-K failure at May's Monaco Grand Prix, which he won despite a ~160 horsepower handicap due to the hybrid energy recovery component's fault, and will resultingly need to replace the part ahead of the contest at Montreal. Ricciardo has already used up his two allotted MGU-Ks for the season, and per Newey's latest reply to a Reuters reporter, the part which failed at the last race is not salvageable.

"I rather doubt it, considering it caught fire and was a burnt out, charred wreck," Newey explained when questioned if the equipment was viable to run again in Canada. "I would be somewhat surprised at that one."

Automatically, the penalty for an extra MGU-K equates to a 10-position forfeiture.

Ricciardo has also used up all of his apportioned power unit energy stores (battery) and control electronics. If either of these needs to be replaced, Red Bull and Ricciardo will suffer an additional five-spot penalty per change.