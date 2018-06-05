A Behind-The-Scenes Look at the Acura NSX GT3 and ARX-05 Race Cars

​ Have you ever wondered what the inside of an endurance race car looks like, how many buttons its steering wheel has, or how much it costs? You're not alone, as these are the kinds of things that the general public typically wonders about outrageous-looking, fast-as-hell race cars. Well, in addition to: "What do drivers do if they have to pee in the middle of a race?"

I had the chance to get the answers to these and many other questions while visiting the Acura Motorsports paddock at last weekend's IMSA Sports Car Classic, a supporting event to the IndyCar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle. There, I drooled all over (not literally) the sleek Acura ARX-05 from the IMSA Protytpe class, as well as the NSX GT3 of the GT Daytona category.

From Meyer Shank Racing team owner Michael Shank to Acura Team Penske driver Helio Castroneves, I got these little-known facts directly from the horses' mouths.