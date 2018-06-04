Valentino Rossi Debuts AGV Pista GP R Tricolore Design at Italian Grand Prix

The latest in unveilings for dramatic helmet designs is for the AGV Pista GP R racing helmet used by seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi. The new design that Rossi unveiled at the Italian Grand Prix, hosted at the Mugello circuit, is a “Tricolore” design based on the colors of the Italian flag.

“The Italian ‘tricolore’ flag returns to this new version of the AGV Pista GP R helmet after several years in which Valentino had preferred other equally evocative themes for this famous event at Mugello,” said an AGV representative to The Drive.

It’s no coincidence that the Italian-themed helmet design was unveiled on June 2, which is Republic Day or “Festa della Repubblica” in Italy. It’s when Italy celebrates the date in 1946 that the nation voted to be a republic rather than a monarchy after the fall of fascism.