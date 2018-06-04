Valentino Rossi Debuts AGV Pista GP R Tricolore Design at Italian Grand Prix
This bold Italian flag-themed design was unveiled on Italy's Republic Day.
The latest in unveilings for dramatic helmet designs is for the AGV Pista GP R racing helmet used by seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi. The new design that Rossi unveiled at the Italian Grand Prix, hosted at the Mugello circuit, is a “Tricolore” design based on the colors of the Italian flag.
“The Italian ‘tricolore’ flag returns to this new version of the AGV Pista GP R helmet after several years in which Valentino had preferred other equally evocative themes for this famous event at Mugello,” said an AGV representative to The Drive.
It’s no coincidence that the Italian-themed helmet design was unveiled on June 2, which is Republic Day or “Festa della Repubblica” in Italy. It’s when Italy celebrates the date in 1946 that the nation voted to be a republic rather than a monarchy after the fall of fascism.
The design of the helmet is a bold take on Rossi’s sun-and-moon aesthetic that uses bright neon red and green with plenty of white to break up the vibrant colors. It’s a helmet that’s undoubtedly easy to spot on the track thanks to its vivid color scheme.
This design is similar to the “Soleluna” helmet design we saw back in March. That was more of a retro 1970s look while the new Tricolore design has a distinctly Italian theme, but the big sun and moon on either side of the helmet are similar in both designs.
Rossi ended up finishing in third place at the Italian GP behind two Ducati riders—Jorge Lorenzo in first and Andrea Dovizioso in second. This third podium for Rossi this season puts him in second place behind Marc Marquez in the overall championship standings following the Italian GP.
- RELATEDValentino Rossi Unveils New 'Soleluna' Design on AGV Pista GP R HelmetIt's a bold, 1970s-inspired take on Rossi's perennial sun and moon aesthetic.READ NOW
- RELATEDGear Review: The AGV Pista GP R HelmetThis is the most extreme helmet you should buy this season.READ NOW
- RELATEDCarbon Fiber and Retro Style: Here's What's New for AGV Helmets in 2018The new AGV Sport Modular helmet is a game changer.READ NOW
- RELATEDValentino Rossi’s Pre-Season AGV Pista GP R Helmet Gets a Mexican MakeoverThe Italian racer loves the artistic expression and was inspired after a recent trip to Mexico.READ NOW
- RELATEDValentino Rossi Has Now Raced the Equivalent of the Earth's CircumferenceThe Italian MotoGP world champion has ridden a total of 24,901.45 miles since his racing debut in 1996.READ NOW