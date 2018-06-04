IndyCar's Ryan Hunter-Reay 'Soaks in' the Glory of His Dominant Detroit Victory

Andretti Autosport's Ryan Hunter Reay celebrated his dominant victory at Sunday's IndyCar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix by jumping into the James Scott Memorial Fountain in Belle Isle Park. As it turns out, he had made a promise to do so earlier during the week.

The "Detroit Double," as they call it, was filled with many unexpected surprises, such as a General Motors executive crashing a $120,000 Corvette ZR1 during the race's parade lap, but Hunter-Reay's choice of celebration came as a "refreshing surprise."

According to this video, the American racing driver had promised the folks at WXYZ Detroit that if he won either Saturday or Sunday's race, he would plunge into the frigid waters of the iconic Detroit fountain.