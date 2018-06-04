Alonso Fastest in First Le Mans Test, Button Begins Adapting to LMP1

Fernando Alonso's World Endurance Championship story started out as expected with a win at the Six Hours of Spa in May. He and the rest of the No. 8 Toyota crew have been predicted as favorites, as well as their stablemates in the No. 7 entry, for this June's 24 Hours of Le Mans. Now, as the first tests for the day-long French classic have concluded, Alonso & Co. sit on top of the leaderboard after managing a fastest time of 3:19.066 around the Circuit de la Sarthe.

The Spaniard's best lap was quick enough to clear the No. 3 Rebellion-Gibson R13 by six-tenths of a second. In a session where Toyota claimed the non-hybrid LMP1 entries to be "very serious competitors" to its TS050 Hybrid, the gap was marginal as the No. 7 Toyota of Mike Conway finished the day in third place with a time of 3:20.008.

"It was a lot of fun out there—the track is beautiful and fits perfectly with the LMP1s," said Alonso. "It was enjoyable for me and we got the info we needed from the test."