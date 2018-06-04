Detroit Dual II: Hunter-Reay Wins, Seizes Dream Weekend for Andretti and Honda

Andretti Autosport's Ryan Hunter-Reay returned to the winner's circle at this weekend's final race of the Detroit Double on the streets of Belle Isle. The American racer was followed by Team Penske's Will Power and Ganassi's Ed Jones in second and third places, respectively. As it's typical of the temporary street circuit, some drivers' fortunes fared better than others'.

Speaking of fortunes, the 70-lap IndyCar race hadn't even started when a crash on turn two brought things to a halt. In a bizarre turn of events, the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 pace car driven by the head of product development for General Motors, Mark Reuss, crashed into the wall while leading the IndyCar field on the parade lap. Reuss and his passenger were not injured, but it caused a nearly 40-minute delay.