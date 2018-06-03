Chevy Corvette ZR1 Bites GM Exec at Detroit IndyCar Race 

As this video shows, Reuss was minding his own business, enjoying the lovely exhaust note of the ZR1, when a combination of a slight bump and a crest at the exit of turn two upset the 'Vette and induced some serious oversteer.

After sitting at turns one and two all weekend long at Belle Isle, I can attest that the bumps are wild enough to push the best of suspensions to their maximum. In a nutshell, Reuss didn't stand a chance.

With 755 horsepower, the 2019 ZR1 is the fastest Corvette ever produced by the folks at Bowling Green. Even with its massive rear wing and intercut bodywork, this goes to show that no amount of downforce and no computerized nannies can save you from the laws of physics.

Too much power plus little grip, plus non-professional driver, equals an embarrassing moment on T.V.