Alexander Rossi Claims Pole for Detroit Dual II, Honda Sweeps Top 10

Mother Nature may have brought rain to the streets of Belle Isle, but Andretti Autosport's Alexander Rossi was more than ready to set today's qualifying pace after a spectacular performance that saw him finish third place at yesterday's initial Detroit race. Schmidt Peterson's Robert Wickens and Penske's Will Power followed in second and third place.

IndyCar teams pulled the covers off the Firestone rain tires for this morning's qualifying session, which was held under an isolated storm that quickly left the area following the session's conclusion.

The 2.35-mile street circuit is known for its bumpy track surface and narrow corners, and greasy conditions certainly didn't favor the 800-horsepower rear-wheel-drive race cars.