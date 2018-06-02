Preview: The Pocono 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Race at Pocono Raceway

Three turns. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup drivers are preparing to tackle the "Tricky Triangle," one of the most challenging tracks on the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing’s circuit. Named for its three sharp turns, the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway in the Pocono Mountains is the toughest track NASCAR Cup Series drivers will compete on all season.



Pocono Raceway has three distinguished turns and one of the longest frontstretches in motorsports. Each turn at Pocono is patterned after a turn from a different race track. Known as the "Tunnel Turn," turn one at Pocono Raceway has 14-degree banking and resembles Trenton Speedway, while turn two, with its 8-degree banking, is a replica of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Turn two is where much of the action goes down thanks to an unassuming transition. Turn three has slightly less banking at 6 degrees and is very similar to a turn at America’s Legendary Oval, the Milwaukee Mile track. Shifting, strategy and the ability to make adjustments during the race at Pocono will prove to be the only way to tame the triangle-shaped race track.







The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule for the Pocono 400:



The Place: Pocono Raceway

The Date: Sunday, June 3, 2018

The Time: Approximately 2 p.m. EST

TV: Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m. EST

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (160 laps); Stage One (Ends on Lap 50), Stage Two (Ends on Lap 100), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 160)



Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race: 5:00 p.m. EST





Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images



Starting Lineup (Position, Driver, Manufacturer) 1. Ryan Blaney, Ford

2. Kevin Harvick, Ford

3. Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet

4. Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

5. Kyle Busch, Toyota

6. Kurt Busch, Ford

7. Joey Logano, Ford

8. Ryan Newman, Chevrolet

9. Clint Bowyer, Ford

10. Denny Hamlin, Toyota

11. Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

12. Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

13. Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

14. Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

15. Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

16. William Byron, Chevrolet

17. Brad Keselowski, Ford

18. Daniel Suarez, Toyota

19. Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet

20. Paul Menard, Ford

21. David Ragan, Ford

22. Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford

24. AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

25. Erik Jones, Toyota

26. Matt Kenseth, Ford

27. Chris Buescher, Chevrolet

28. Cole Custer, Ford

29. Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

30. Michael McDowell, Ford

31. Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

32. Matt DiBenedetto, Ford

33. Landon Cassill, Chevrolet

34. Aric Almirola, Ford

35. Cole Whitt, Chevrolet

36. Gray Gaulding, Toyota

37. JJ Yeley, Chevrolet

38. Derrike Cope, Chevrolet

Past 10 Winners at Pocono Raceway (Year, Driver, Manufacturer)



2008, Kasey Kahne, Dodge

2009, Tony Stewart, Chevrolet

2010, Denny Hamlin, Toyota

2011, Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet

2012, Joey Logano, Toyota

2013, Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

2014, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Chevrolet

2015, Martin Truex, Jr., Chevrolet

2016, Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

2017, Ryan Blaney, Ford



The past 10 winners above represent the first race of the year at Pocono Raceway. The Monster Energy Cup Series started racing at Pocono twice a year in 1974. Since 1982, NASCAR’s premier series has raced at the Tricky Triangle twice a year. Veteran NASCAR Cup driver Matt Kenseth leads all other active drivers with 36 starts at Pocono. Kevin Harvick has the second most starts at the Long Pond, Pennsylvania track with 34 Cup Series starts.