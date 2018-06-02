Andretti Autosport's Ryan Hunter-Reay Leads Friday Practice in Detroit

Ryan Hunter-Reay piloted his Honda-powered IndyCar to the top of the timesheets at Friday practice, ahead of the famous double-header at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Ganassi's Scott Dixon followed in second place, with the rest of the field trailing mere tenths of seconds behind.

The Andretti Autosport driver put in a time of 1:16.359 at an average speed of 110.791 mph, which was enough to catapult him to the top. In person or on TV, the 110-mph average speed made the American's run look like fast-forwarded video footage due to the sheer speed he carried through the corners.

Dixon delivered a 1:16.366 at 110.781 mph, just six-one-hundredths of a second shy off Hunter-Reay.