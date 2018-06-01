Scuderia Corsa Confirms 2019 Indy 500 Ride, Considers Full-Time Season
Racing team owner Giacomo Mattioli wants to Scuderia Corsa to field an IndyCar without ties to an existing team.
Oriol Servia's performance on Sunday's Indy 500 appears to have boosted Scuderia Corsa's desire to participate in IndyCar more frequently. Team owner Giacomo Mattioli has committed to fielding at least one car for next year's Indy 500 and is considering a full-season effort.
Mattiloi told RACER that the sports car racing outfit "is committing" to the 2019 edition of the 500-mile race, but would like Scuderia Corsa to run the car and hire its own drivers. However, it wasn't clear whether he would consider Servia for the job once again, or partner with a different team should they not be able to build their own.
“We’re committing to the Indy 500 next year, and we’re trying to put a [full-season] program together for next year,” team owner Giacomo Mattioli told RACER. “We take our time, we study, we observe, and it was a very good learning experience. We’ll do things different next time around. Definitely back for the Indy 500, and more races, we will see.”
The IMSA championship-winning team partnered with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the 102nd running of the Indy 500 and hired the services of open-wheel veteran Oriol Servia. The Spanish underdog managed to pass an incredible 46 cars during the race and was terribly close to winning the greatest spectacle in racing.
“We gave it a try!” Mattioli told RACER. “It’s been a very exciting month with the Bump Day and the qualifying experience, the race, the last 25 laps being in the hunt. At one point, we believed we could do well, even though Chevy was stronger. It was incredible.”
Servia, along with Stefan Wilson, couldn't make their fuel strategies work and had to pit for a splash of E85R with just four laps to go, allowing Will Power to lead the race.
