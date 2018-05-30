Red Bull Racing Wants to Get Engine Deal Done Before Re-Signing Ricciardo

While Red Bull has a choice to make on the power unit side of things, it has already decided what it wants on the driver front—to continue with Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian's deal expires at the end of the season and he's been linked with a possible move to Ferrari or Mercedes.

Prior to the start of the 2018 season, Ricciardo made no secret about wanting to take something of a wait-and-see approach, and Horner has acknowledged the team's engine decision more likely than not will factor into whatever Ricciardo decides anyway.

What does seem clear is that Ricciardo's stock is higher than ever following his second win in six races, with the Aussie claiming victory in last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix despite being handicapped by a severe technical issue.

After Ricciardo's Monaco win, a somewhat bemused Horner remarked to Sky Sports F1 that "I'm not sure if his price has gone up, or his love for the team has gone up, or both." Horner, regardless, hopes to get both deals done in the coming months.