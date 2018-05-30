Helio Castroneves Will Return to the 2019 Indy 500 With Team Penske

Helio Castroneves didn't manage to tie the all-time record of four Indy 500 wins at the event's 2018 running, but according to Team Penske President Tim Cindric, the Brazilian will be given another shot in 2019.

After crashing out of the 102nd edition of the Indiana oval event near the third-quarter mark, Castroneves pleaded for Roger Penske to allow him back for next year's contest. When asked after Sunday's race if he would do so, The Captain replied, "It's hard to say no to him, isn't it?"

Penske continued, "I have to talk to the president here. He'll figure that one out for me."

Cindric didn't hesitate when confirming Castroneves' appointment.

"He's going to be back," Cindric said. "He will be here next year in one of our cars. I'll say it."