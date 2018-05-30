F1 Chief Brawn Reacts to 'Boring Monaco' Critiques

There was the issue of tires, of course, which needed to be carefully managed so as to make a one-stop strategy work. The fear of additional pitstops was predicated on the principal problem of racing in the principality: Following each other closely and overtaking is near-impossible in the current generation of wide and incredibly downforce-dependent Formula 1 cars.

In his post-race column, Formula 1's Managing Director of Motorsport Ross Brawn admitted the race wasn't action-packed and said he's always willing to listen to driver criticism and opinions, but at the same time called it "a bit naive to expect a lot of duels and passing moves in Monaco."

According to Brawn, Monaco shouldn't be judged as any other track. "The atmosphere in the paddock and the town, the glamour that surrounds the event makes it unique." And then, of course, there's the ever-important Saturday qualifying. "A unique spectacle", writes Brawn, which as he points out "really is key" in Monaco.