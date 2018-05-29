Indy 500 Racing Drivers All Took Home a Sizeable Purse on Sunday

Will Power claimed the biggest chunk of the awards, but even the last place finisher got a decent check.

By Jerry Perez
The 102nd running of the Indy 500 is officially in the books, and now it's time for all 33 drivers to get their share of the massive cash purse—whether they won the race, or they crashed out on the first lap. But, exactly how much does a driver get paid for taking part in the iconic race?

Team Penske's Will Power, the honorable winner of the 500-mile vehicular marathon, got the biggest portion of the purse, of course, which this year totaled a massive $13,078,065. The Indy 500 purse consists of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Verizon IndyCar Series awards, plus other special awards from sponsors, organizers and such.

Rip Shaub

Power, the charismatic racer from Toowoomba, Australia, took home a grand total of $2,525,454, while home-town hero Ed Carpenter got a check for $911,504 for his second-place finish. Chip Ganassi racer Scott Dixon brought home a worthwhile $587,129 for landing the highest-scoring Honda of the field in third place.

As you'll see in the amounts below, the dollar amount isn't always related to the drivers' final positions. The purse is calculated with several variables in mind, such as fastest laps, the number of laps led, and how many laps were completed by each driver. As a result, Tony Kanaan, who led several dozen laps and crashed out of the race with only 11 laps to go, received a higher amount for his 25th place than Gabby Chaves did for his 14th-place finish.

Rip Shaub
  1. Will Power - $2,525,454
  2. Ed Carpenter - $911,504
  3. Scott Dixon - $587,129
  4. Alexander Rossi - $454,804
  5. Ryan Hunter-Reay - $419,804
  6. Simon Pagenaud - $419,804
  7. Carlos Munoz - $254,005
  8. Josef Newgarden - $400,654
  9. Robert Wckens - $424,979
  10. Graham Rahal - $401,229
  11. JR Hildebrand - $225,305
  12. Marco Andretti - $364,129
  13. Matheus leist - $357,129
  14. Gabby Chaves - $315,305
  15. Stefan Wilson - $212,330
  16. Jack Harvey - $200,305
  17. Oriol Servia - $211,105
  18. Charlie Kimball - $300,305
  19. Zachary Claman De Melo - $339,354
  20. Spencer Pigot - $346,154
  21. Conor Daly - $200,305
  22. Max Chilton - $300,305
  23. Zach Veach - $334,129
  24. Jay Howard - $200,305
  25. Tony Kanaan - $346,954
  26. Sage Karam - $203,305
  27. Helio Castroneves - $205,305
  28. Sebastien Bourdais - $348,829
  29. Kyle Kaiser - $205,805
  30. Danica Patrick - $208,305
  31. Ed Jones - $338,129
  32. Takuma Sato - $300,305
  33. James Davidson - $200,305
