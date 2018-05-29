Indy 500 Racing Drivers All Took Home a Sizeable Purse on Sunday

The 102nd running of the Indy 500 is officially in the books, and now it's time for all 33 drivers to get their share of the massive cash purse—whether they won the race, or they crashed out on the first lap. But, exactly how much does a driver get paid for taking part in the iconic race?

Team Penske's Will Power, the honorable winner of the 500-mile vehicular marathon, got the biggest portion of the purse, of course, which this year totaled a massive $13,078,065. The Indy 500 purse consists of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Verizon IndyCar Series awards, plus other special awards from sponsors, organizers and such.