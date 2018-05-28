BMW M Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary Being MotoGP's Official Car

BMW's high-performance arm, BMW M, is celebrating its 20th season as the official car of MotoGP. The legendary automaker has provided the worldwide racing series with safety vehicles since 1999. MotoGP currently employs a total of six M vehicles that play various roles during racing weekends and track festivities alike. The M cars range from the all-new BMW M5 to the BMW M3 and even the M4 Coupe and X5 M. There are also two BMW S 1000 RR motorcycles provided by BMW Motorrad that are used for track surveillance and quick-deployment vehicles.

BMW 2018 BMW M5 in MotoGP Safety Car configuration.

The statement released by MotoGP's organizing body, Dorna Sports, claims that the fleet of eight vehicles will ensure the safety of the events where the championship visits. In addition, it states that a new BMW M3 CS will be given away as the "M Award" to the rider with the best overall qualifying result during the 2018 season.

MotoGP A BMW M3 CS will be given away at the end of the season.