BMW M Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary Being MotoGP's Official Car
A total of six BMW M cars and two BMW motorcycles will safeguard MotoGP riders during the 2018 season.
BMW's high-performance arm, BMW M, is celebrating its 20th season as the official car of MotoGP. The legendary automaker has provided the worldwide racing series with safety vehicles since 1999.
MotoGP currently employs a total of six M vehicles that play various roles during racing weekends and track festivities alike. The M cars range from the all-new BMW M5 to the BMW M3 and even the M4 Coupe and X5 M. There are also two BMW S 1000 RR motorcycles provided by BMW Motorrad that are used for track surveillance and quick-deployment vehicles.
The statement released by MotoGP's organizing body, Dorna Sports, claims that the fleet of eight vehicles will ensure the safety of the events where the championship visits. In addition, it states that a new BMW M3 CS will be given away as the "M Award" to the rider with the best overall qualifying result during the 2018 season.
“Rarely do you come across such a long and successful partnership in sport, and we are proud of this special anniversary,” said Frank van Meel, president of BMW M GmbH. “When we partnered with MotoGP organizer Dorna Sports in 1999, our aspiration was to use all our expertise, innovative technology from motorsport and new ideas to serve safety in MotoGP. That remains the case today. 20 years down the road, Dorna Sports still has a strong partner on board in BMW M, for whom the safety of the riders takes top priority.”
The all-new BMW M5, M3 and M4 Coupe with water injection will bear the official title of MotoGP safety cars, while a BMW M2 will be provided to the Safety Officer and Race Director respectively. The X5 M SUV will play the important role of being the series' medical car.
