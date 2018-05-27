Brad Keselowski Takes Overtime NASCAR Xfinity Win in 2018 Alsco 300 at Charlotte

Busch, after taking the lead from pole-sitter Keselowski on a lap-27 restart, won both of the 45-lap stages that made up the first 90 laps of the race.



The only other significant lap leader in the race was Xfinity Series regular Cole Custer. He took the lead after a battle with Keselowski on lap 102 and led 29 laps before Busch and Keselowski took back over. Custer was the highest-finishing series regular in second.



“I wasn’t happy [about finishing second] because you want to win, but our Haas Automation Mustang was pretty good all weekend,” Custer said. ”I think they kind of got lucky on the strategy and how the cautions flew, but I think we probably had the best car. It is what it is. You give up the track position, but it was fun racing. It’s a real edgy race track and fun to move around the VHT and stuff, so it was a fun race for sure.”



Keselowski was back up front after staying out during a caution for a Tyler Reddick incident on lap 156. After retaking the lead, Keselowski ran up front for the remainder of the race.



Other top-10 finishers included Kaz Grala in 10th. Grala, since losing his ride with JGL Racing, introduced Fury Race cars to the Xfinity Series at Charlotte.



“This race was fantastic, Grala said. “It was a successful debut for [Fury Race Cars]. This car was great from when we unloaded, and we only got it better. Our balance at the end of the race was perfect. I can’t say enough about how hard everyone has worked. I don’t think anyone’s slept in the last week and a half. I hope they’re excited now because this made all their hard work pay off. Huge shout out to everyone at Fury Race Cars, Ford Performance, and Roush-Yates Engines. There’s a lot to be excited about from this race. I think I speak for everybody when we say that this was a wildly successful day for us. I’m looking forward to the next three races. We’re going to have a blast.”



FULL RACE RESULTS: Alsco 300

1. Brad Keselowski, No. 22 Ford

2. Cole Custer, No. 00 Ford

3. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

4. Ty Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

5. Elliott Sadler, No. 1 Chevrolet

6. Ryan Truex, No. 11 Chevrolet

7. Daniel Hemric, No. 21 Chevrolet

8. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Toyota

9. Matt Tifft, No. 2 Chevrolet

10. Kaz Grala, No. 61 Ford

11. Chase Briscoe, No. 98 Ford

12. Michael Annett, No. 5 Chevrolet

13. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 Chevrolet

14. Garrett Smithley, No. 0 Chevrolet

15. Brandon Jones, No. 19 Toyota

16. Austin Cindric, No. 12 Ford

17. Joey Gase, No. 35 Chevrolet

18. Joe Nemechek, No. 15 Chevrolet

19. Ray Black Jr., No. 78 Chevrolet

20. David Starr, No. 52 Chevrolet

21. Spencer Boyd, No. 76 Chevrolet

22. Ty Majeski, No. 60 Ford

23. Tyler Reddick, No. 9 Chevrolet

24. Tommy Joe Martins, No. 8 Chevrolet

25. Josh Bilicki, No. 45 Toyota

26. Ross Chastain, No. 4 Chevrolet

27. Brandon Hightower, No. 55 Toyota

28. Vinnie Miller, No. 01 Chevrolet

29. Ryan Reed, No. 16 Ford

30. Timmy Hill, No. 66 Dodge

31. Jamie McMurray, No. 42 Chevrolet

32. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 Chevrolet

33. Dylan Lupton, No. 28 Ford

34. Alex Labbe, No. 36 Chevrolet

35. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Chevrolet

36. J.J. Yeley, No. 38 Chevrolet

37. Chase Elliott, No. 23 Chevrolet

38. Josh Williams, No. 90 Chevrolet

39. Jeff Green, No. 93 Chevrolet

40. B.J. McLeod, No. 99 Chevrolet