Red Bull Chief Horner Hopes Verstappen Learns from 'Brutal Lesson' on Monaco's Mean Streets

Monaco marks the sixth race weekend of the 2018 Formula 1 season, and it's the sixth race weekend which hasn't been problem-free for Red Bull Racing's 20-year old prodigy Max Verstappen.

In the third and final practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix, Verstappen hit the barrier entering the rapid 'La Piscine' complex, breaking his front right suspension, his uncontrollable Red Bull RB14 subsequently jumping the curb and ending up in the opposite wall. The damage to his car was so severe that Verstappen had to sit out qualifying, in which teammate Daniel Ricciardo took pole.

In a way, it was 2016 all over again. While Ricciardo was celebrating his second Monaco pole, his first having come two years prior, footage of Verstappen's crash shown on the big screens played like an instant replay from two years ago when he crashed in near-identical fashion and at the exact same point. And just as in 2016, Verstappen's crash stemmed from a needless mistake when there was no real reason to push.

"This place bites and he got bit pretty hard in a session which doesn't really count for anything other than setting the car up", Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner lamented when speaking to Channel 4. Horner was clear about Verstappen ruining a good opportunity, and clearly unhappy: "He needs to learn from it and stop making these errors."