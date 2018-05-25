Colton Herta Wins Indy Lights Freedom 100 Event by 0.0281 of a Second

Friday's Freedom 100 Indy Lights contest continued the tradition of close finishes at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway event. The race, which features the top rung of Mazda's Road to Indy ladder , was a back-and-forth competition up top highlighted by seemingly constant lead changes that eventually concluded with Colton Herta heading a 1-2-3 Andretti Autosport finish ahead of Patricio O'Ward and Dalton Kellett.

Herta, who also won two races at Indy earlier in the month, completed his sweep of May action and leapfrogged O'Ward in the championship standings, awarding him the points lead. He didn't manage the feat so easily, however, as the 2018 Freedom 100 nearly doubled the former record of nine lead changes by packing in 20 swaps up top in total. Additionally, the consistent three-wide running on the 2.5-mile oval's banked turns was complemented by a new speed record: 191.422 miles per hour, a significant jump from the former best of 184.679 mph.

The race was run fully under green flag conditions which allowed for wide-open action throughout. Five unique race leaders fought until the 40th and final lap where Herta nudged ahead, though not untested, as a drafting battle pushed him through the last turn. He nabbed the checkered flag only 0.0281 of a second ahead of O'Ward.

“I passed under the flag stand on the last lap and saw the white flag and honestly I didn’t know it was the white flag,” Herta said during his post-race media availability. “It was a very late move but it all worked out."

“I knew it would be a tough race, it was a hot one and the tires were going off so much at the end," Herta elaborated.