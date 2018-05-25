Preview: NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Greatest Day in Racing is upon us. Whether you are a Formula 1, IndyCar, or NASCAR fan, it’s time to buckle up and get ready for the best day of the year for most motorsport enthusiasts. On Sunday, fans can start their day by watching the Monaco Grand Prix, followed by the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500. NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the most patriotic race of the year for American stock car racing fans, will be the last race of the day.



The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race of the three motorsports series on Memorial Day Weekend. It is the only race on The Greatest Day in Racing that will start during the day and conclude at night under the lights. Compared to last week's All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR fans can expect a different style of racing at the 1.5-mile track. There will be more horsepower but less downforce for a demanding 400 laps around NASCAR’s home track. The annual Coca-Cola 600 is sure to be a tough race for the drivers to endure.

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images Matt Kenseth drives the #6 Wyndham Rewards Ford through the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2018, in Charlotte, North Carolina.



The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule for the Coca-Cola 600:

Coca-Cola 600 (Follow live)

The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Date: Sunday, May 27, 2018

The Time: Approximately 6 p.m. ET

TV: Fox, 5:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 600 miles (400 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 100), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 200), Stage 3 (Ends on Lap 300), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400)



Press Pass (Watch live)

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Inductees: 3:05 p.m. ET

Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race: 10:15 p.m. ET

Starting Lineup (Position, Driver, Manufacturer) 1. Kyle Busch, Toyota

2. Joey Logano, Ford

3. Denny Hamlin, Toyota

4. Erik Jones, Toyota

5. Brad Keselowski, Ford

6. Ryan Newman, Chevrolet

7. Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet

8. Ryan Blaney, Ford

9. Aric Almirola, Ford

10. Daniel Suarez, Toyota

11. Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

12. Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford

14. Paul Menard, Ford

15. Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

16. Kurt Busch, Ford

17. Matt Kenseth, Ford

18. Chris Buescher, Chevrolet

19. David Ragan, Ford

20. Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

21. William Byron, Chevrolet

22. Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

23. Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

24. Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet

25. Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

26. Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet

27. Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

28. Clint Bowyer, Ford

29. Michael McDowell, Ford

30. AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

31. Matt DiBenedetto, Ford

32. Parker Kligerman, Toyota

33. Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

34. Gray Gaulding, Toyota

35. Landon Cassill, Chevrolet

36. Timmy Hill, Toyota

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet

38. BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

39. Kevin Harvick, Ford

40. JJ Yeley, Chevrolet

Past 10 Coca-Cola 600 Winners at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Year, Driver, Manufacturer) 2008, Kasey Kahne, Dodge

2009, David Reutimann, Toyota

2010, Kurt Busch, Dodge

2011, Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet

2012, Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet

2013, Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet

2014, Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

2015, Carl Edwards, Toyota

2016, Martin Truex, Jr., Toyota

2017, Austin Dillon, Chevrolet





Coca-Cola 600 History

Kevin Harvick for the win—maybe? Harvick is one of only three active drivers competing in this year’s Coca-Cola 600 that have won NASCAR’s toughest race more than once. The 2014 NASCAR Cup champion has already amassed five wins this season, not including his $1-million-dollar All-Star Race win. Will he be able to race from the back to add another win to his 2018 resume?



Harvick and his No. 4 team missed qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway due to three failed inspections. The team will be forced to start from the back of the pack for the Coca-Cola 600 thanks to issues clearing NASCAR’s Optical Scanning Station (OSS) machine. Harvick’s car chief was ejected for the weekend.





Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images Jimmie Johnson drives the #48 Lowe's Patriotic Chevrolet through the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2018, in Charlotte, North Carolina.