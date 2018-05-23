IMSA: 25-Car Entry List Confirmed for Belle Isle Contest at Detroit

Fourteen prototypes have entered the fifth IMSA race of the 2018 season. Jordan Taylor of Wayne Taylor Racing stands as the winningest driver at the track with five victories and he will pilot his No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R alongside teammate Renger van der Zande, another multi-time winner in Detroit. The duo will compete against a hot Acura Team Penske crew that just won its first race of the campaign at Mid-Ohio, and with Jordan's brother Ricky driving the No. 7 ARX-05 prototype, the rivalry will continue to heighten as the latter also has three Ws to his credit around the 2.35-mile course.

A noticeable addition to the Prototype field is Spirit of Daytona Racing, which missed the last two rounds of IMSA competition after a tragic crash at Sebring. The No. 90 Cadillac DPi-V.R has since undergone major repairs and thorough testing to prepare for the upcoming event.

The No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Oreca LMP2 entry will be absent from Detroit after opting to use its budget on testing.