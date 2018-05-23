Spirit of Daytona Racing to Return for Detroit IMSA Contest

The No. 90 Cadillac DPi-V.R of Spirit of Daytona Racing will enter competition at Detroit for the first time since March after a collision with Tristan Vautier behind the wheel forced the team to sit out the last two rounds of IMSA action. After watching the Long Beach and Mid-Ohio races from home, the Florida-based crew is eager to re-enter the hunt as it was competitive during its last outing which also saw the crew win pole for the 12 Hours of Sebring.

SDR recently completed testing at the Watkins Glen circuit in New York where it prepared for the upcoming June 2 race.

“It was tough to step back and miss our first IMSA races in a long time, and as racers, we hated to do it,” said Team Owner Troy Flis. “But after looking at the situation, it was absolutely the best decision we could have made. We’ve been kind of on the back foot ever since moving to the new Prototype configuration (in 2017) working with different platforms and manufactures and sometimes things coming together just at the last minute. So we were often just reacting to what was coming at us instead of being able to plan and look further down the road.”