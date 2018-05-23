Moto3 Rider Jakub Kornfeil Jumps Crashed Bike at Le Mans and Sticks the Landing

Moto3 racer Jakub Kornfeil made an amazing save during this past weekend's race at Le Mans, using fallen competitor Enea Bastianini's motorcycle as a ramp to jump out of harm's way and continue racing.

While exiting the circuit's final turn onto the main straightaway near the end of the race, Bastianini appeared to lose traction and low-sided his bike. Kornfeil was directly behind and had nowhere to go except directly into Bastianini's bike as it slid toward the edge of the track.

"I just saw the bike in front of me, so I could make the perfect jump," Kornfeil told MotoGP. "I just said, 'ok, it's like during motocross training!' I just opened the gas and tried, in the air, and tried to survive and stay on the bike. When I landed it was very soft, into the gravel."