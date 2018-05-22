Volkswagen to Compete in Americas Rallycross Series

Volkswagen announced in a press release Tuesday that it will compete in the newly formed Americas Rallycross series. Volkswagen joins other former Red Bull Global Rallycross teams such as Subaru Rally Team USA and former privateer Steve Arpin, who has joined forces with Ken Block and his Hoonigan team.

The Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross team, with drivers Scott Speed and Tanner Foust, has previously dominated the now-defunct Red Bull Global Rallycross series. The team has won Red Bull GRC for the past three years and hopes to bring a winning streak to Americas Rallycross as well.

"I’m excited to compete with ARX," said Scott Speed, driver of the No. 41 Oberto Circle K Beetle. "The competition is going to be tough, but our Beetles are ready. I think this new series will be a great place to push our team and the cars in 2018."

"Having World Rallycross expand its reach to the U.S. is going to make the competition so much more accessible for fans to better understand the sport," said Tanner Foust, the No. 34 Rockstar Energy Drink Beetle driver. "ARX will be a great platform to find new fans and spread the word about rallycross."

Americas Rallycross will hold just four events this year, two of which aren't actually in America. The first event will be held this weekend, May 25-27, in Silverstone, England in conjunction with the World Rallycross event taking place at the same time. Future events will take place on July 14 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin,Texas ; August 4-5 in Trois Rivieres, Quebec, Canada; and September 29, again at Circuit of the Americas.