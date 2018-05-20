Kevin Harvick Continues Killer 2018 by Winning $1 Million at NASCAR All-Star Race

Engine restrictor plates and high-drag aerodynamics reduced the average speed during the All-Star Race, but that didn’t stop Harvick from securing a $1 million payday. With new rules and a different race format, including no mandatory pit stops, the All-Star Race turned into another Kevin Harvick show.



The much-anticipated Monster Energy NASCAR Cup event lived up to the hype—or did it? The verdict is unclear on whether the new competition package implemented for the All-Star Race is worth a second look. What we do know so far is that most fans seemed to love it based on initial feedback.





The package NASCAR used during the All-Star Race garnered a few skeptics; however, most believed it was some of the best racing we have seen on a 1.5-mile intermediate track in over a decade. Plenty of action was on display, including an eight-car wreck that eliminated Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, and Kurt Busch. The accident also collected Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon, pole sitter Matt Kenseth, and Kyle Busch, but they were able to finish the race. There were 12 lead changes among 7 drivers during the 4-stage All-Star Race shoot-out. Kyle Busch won Stage 2 while Harvick dominated the rest of the race winning Stage 1 and Stage 3 before leading the final 10 laps.



The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup All-Star Open before the All-Star Race was also exciting. Based on positive reactions on Twitter, fans appeared to enjoy watching Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, and AJ Allmendinger race their way into the All-Star Race. Each driver won a stage during the All-Star Open allowing them to transfer into the All-Star Race. Chase Elliott was eligible to race in the NASCAR Cup All-Star Race after winning the Fan Vote. He is the first driver to win the Fan Votes for three consecutive years.





The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup All-Star Open at Charlotte Motor Speedway Results (Stage Winner, Driver, Manufacturer) Stage 1 – Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

Stage 2 - Daniel Suarez, Toyota

Stage 3 – AJ Allmendinger, Ford The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup All-Star Fan Vote Winner (Driver, Manufacturer) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet







The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Results (Position Finished, Driver, Manufacturer, Laps Completed, Laps Led)



1. Kevin Harvick, Ford, 93, led 36

2. Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 93

3. Joey Logano, Ford, 93

4. Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 93, led 7

5. Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 93

6. Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 93

7. Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 93, led 6

8. AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 93

9. Kyle Busch, Toyota, 93, led 19

10. Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 93

11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 93, led 5

12. Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 93

13. Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 93

14. Matt Kenseth, Ford, 93

15. Ryan Blaney, Ford, 93

16. Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 93

17. Martin Truex, Jr., Toyota, 75, Accident, led 17

18. Kurt Busch, Ford, 74, Accident

19. Clint Bowyer, Ford, 74, Accident

20. Brad Keselowski, Ford, 74, Accident, led 3

21. Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 68, Accident





