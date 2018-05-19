Running Order Set For First Day of Qualifications at Indy Motor Speedway

Another characteristic sets the Indy 500 qualifying format apart from others is the fact that the qualifying order is decided by a random, blind draw at the end of Fast Friday. This differs even from the traditional IndyCar format used for all other races, where the qualifying order is determined by reverse order of entrant points entering the event.

At the end of the first day of qualifications (typically a Saturday), the nine fastest drivers, cleverly dubbed "The Fast Nine Shootout," will move forward to the second day of qualifications on Sunday. Contrary to common sense, it's typically better for drivers to qualify later in the day so the track possesses more rubber which creates more grip; however, cooler weather typically enjoyed earlier in the day can help engines run cooler and therefore faster. Like most things at the Speedway, qualifying is nothing but a gamble.

See below for the official qualifying order for Saturday's Qualifications Day 1: