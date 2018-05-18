Fernando Alonso Relishing 'Fun' WEC Races as He Labels F1 'Predictable'

Fernando Alonso is a busy man. Between racing in Formula 1 with McLaren, godfathering his eponymous museum and karting school and building up his surfwear brand Kimoa, you'd think he'd have plenty on his plate. Yet when the opportunity came around, Alonso happily signed up for the World Endurance Championship's 'super season' with Toyota, as part of his bid to win the illustrious 'Triple Crown'.

Although this has added five race weekends to his 2018 calendar, which already featured 21 Formula 1 Grands Prix and a 24-hour race at Daytona, Alonso perhaps especially after his victory with Toyota in the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps has made it clear that he's had no second thoughts or regrets about stacking his calendar even further.