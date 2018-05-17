Official 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans Entry List Finalized

Sixty cars along with their drivers have been officially confirmed for this June's 24 Hours of Le Mans contest at Circuit De La Sarthe.

In the French classic's top prototype class, LMP1, 10 entries have been announced with two of them coming from the only manufacturer-backed team—Toyota Gazoo Racing. The Japan-based outfit will compete for its first-ever victory at Le Mans against a field of non-hybrid privateers including ByKolles, CEFC Manor, Dragonspeed, Rebellion Racing, and SMP Racing. Key players in the P1 category include Andre Lotterer, a previous Le Mans overall winner; Jenson Button, the 2009 Formula 1 champ; and Fernando Alonso, the McLaren F1 driver with two world titles to his name. Alonso is looking to complete the second third of the Motorsport Triple Crown after having two Monaco GP wins and one Indy 500 entry to his credit.

The race's most populous class, LMP2, features a mix of Dallara, Ligier, and Oreca competitors that make up 20 entries in total. Primetime names such as Juan Pablo Montoya and Ricky Taylor will be battling for class victory this year, both of whom drive for Team Penske Acura in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship; however, they will be pitted against one another at Le Mans as Montoya pilots a United Autosport Ligier and Taylor a Jackie Chan DC Racing-entered car of the same make.