Stefan Wilson's IndyCar for the 2018 Indy 500 Is One Emotional Tribute

Andretti Autosport racing driver Stefan Wilson will see the green flag wave at the 2018 Indy 500 from the seat of his Honda-powered IndyCar, which was unveiled Monday on the grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Wilson was joined by other members of the team, along with several special guests that made the unveiling extremely touching.

The popular British racing driver will pilot the silver and blue No. 25 Driven2SaveLives Honda IndyCar, which bears the names of 25 Indiana residents who are currently awaiting life-saving organ transplants. These 25 individuals were present at the famous yard of bricks, where they stood alongside Wilson as well as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the car's headlining sponsor, the Indiana Donor Network, Kellie Hanner.