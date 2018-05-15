The Drive at Indy: Reporting Directly From the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Practice for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 begins Tuesday, and with it, a tidal wave of announcements regarding the 35 racing drivers that will attempt to claim one of the 33 spots available for the iconic race. Luckily for you, we've got you covered every step of the way. The Drive has been present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since preparations for last weekend's IndyCar Grand Prix commenced, and we will be on site until the checkered flag drops and the winner's milk is spilled on the evening of May 27. Unlike most racing series' Grand Prix weekends, the Indy 500 doesn't follow the traditional Friday practice, Saturday qualifying, and Sunday race format. No, that would simply bring the fun to a halt quite prematurely.

IndyCar Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon

The four-day-long practice session that began on Tuesday concludes on "Fast Friday," when veteran and rookie drivers have their last chance to tweak their driving style as well as their machines ahead of qualifying, which IndyCar refers to as "Qualifications Day 1 and Day 2." Once the field for the Indy 500 is set, all 33 drivers have the chance to get behind the wheel of their machinery two more times, once on the Monday after qualifying during "Practice 8," and one last time on "Carb Day," which stands for "Carburation Day." If you're familiar with Indy 500 folklore, you'll know that Carb Day also stands for "party like a maniac day," as the popular Friday tradition invites young and old folks alike to get wild on a hot summer day. Oh, and if attendees manage to put down their beer cans long enough to see what's in front of them, they'll realize that there's also a pretty cool IndyCar pit-stop challenge going on.

