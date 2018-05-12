Team Penske's Will Power Cruises to Victory at the IndyCar Grand Prix at Indy

From there on it was smooth cruising for the majority of the field, although pit-stop rotations did cause a few lead changes as the race unfolded. Most of the action took place in the midfield, where a fuel-saving Wickens had to fend off Andretti Autosport's Alexander Rossi and his SPM teammate James Hinchcliffe for the duration of the race. A full-course yellow flag threw a curveball at the top three runners on lap 56, when the reigning IndyCar champion and current championship leader Josef Newgarden spun on the first turn and stalled his car on the racing line.

"In the end, I'm really happy to be on the podium. It's frustrating because it feels like you're driving so slowly because it feels like you're lifting (to save fuel) for what feels like an eternity before the corner, but then the team was reassuring me that Rossi and Bourdais had to do the same thing," said Robert Wickens. "It wasn't comfortable by any means. It was the first time in my career I've had to save fuel like that, but in the end, happy with the podium. Would have liked to be a bit further up, but hard to complain."