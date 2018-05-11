Team Penske's Will Power Claims 51st Career Pole at the IndyCar Grand Prix

"We did have to dig deep," said Power. "I mean, that was everything I had. We made a downforce adjustment after the first round when we saw how fast the other guys were and kind of got close to them. And on used tires, the car was really good, so stoked, man, really, really stoked!"

The impressive feat also marked the 51st pole position of Power's IndyCar career, which means he's now ahead of fellow Penske teammate Helio Castroneves, and just two behind the legendary A.J. Foyt. Mario Andretti is the all-time leader with 67 pole positions.

Dale Coyne Racing's Sebastien Bourdais placed his No. 18 Team SealMaster Honda on the third spot of the grid, while SPM Racing's James Hinchcliffe and Ed Carpenter Racing's Jordan King wrapped up the top-five.