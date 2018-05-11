Roush Fenway Reveals More of Matt Kenseth's 2018 NASCAR Schedule

Matt Kenseth is slated to make his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start of 2018 in the KC Masterpiece 400 at Kansas Speedway this Saturday. On Thursday, Roush Fenway Racing officially announced additional dates for Kenseth in the No. 6 Ford he’ll be sharing with Trevor Bayne for the remainder of the season.



“I’m really looking forward to getting back to the track this weekend,” Kenseth said in a press release from Roush Fenway Racing. “Kansas is one of my favorite race tracks, and I’m really excited to get in the No. 6 car for Jack [Roush, car owner]. It’s great to have Wyndham Rewards on the car, an incredible brand with hotels that serve NASCAR fans across the country.”



When Roush Fenway announced Kenseth’s return to the race team last month, he was announced as the driver of the No. 6 for the Kansas race and the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 19. Thursday’s announcement stated the following: the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on May 27 and races at Michigan International Speedway on June 10, Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 9, Dover International Speedway in Delaware on Oct. 7, ISM Raceway near Phoenix on Nov. 11 and the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18.



The press release from RFR announcing races for Kenseth throughout the remainder of the 2018 Cup Series season specifically listed races for which he’d be sponsored by Wyndham Rewards.

Bayne is expected to be in the No. 6 for the June 24 race at Sonoma Raceway in California and the July 1 race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois, as those races are on a list of events RFR released early this year for which the No. 6 will have AdvoCare as primary sponsor. Bayne has a close, longterm relationship with AdvoCare.



Kenseth drove the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford, now driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., from 1999 to 2012 before moving to Joe Gibbs Racing to drive a No. 20 Toyota. He lost his seat in the No. 20 at the end of the 2017 season, as JGR opted to replace him with Erik Jones.