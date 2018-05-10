Formula Drift Driver Ryan Tuerck Takes on an Autonomous Race Car

The 2018 Formula Drift season is underway, and while Formula Drift driver Ryan Tuerck is particularly at home with his Ferrari V-8 engine powered work of art, the GT-4586 drift car, he recently headed to Rome to race out of his element.

There, Tuerck not only drove on the Formula E Rome street circuit, but also took on the DevBot, a development test mule based on a Le Mans prototype race car. It's part of preparations for a Roborace series featuring self-driving race cars.

The DevBot has the drivetrain and power of the future Robocars, plus a cockpit for a human, which future Robocars for the Roborace series will not have.