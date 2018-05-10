Prepare for an Edge-Of-Your-Seat Formula Drift Weekend in Atlanta
Round 3 of the 2018 FD season at Road Atlanta happens this weekend. Let's take a look at where the drivers are after Round 2 in Orlando.
With two rounds complete in the 2018 Formula Drift season, the paving has begun on the road to the championship. Round 3 brings the Formula Drift drivers to Atlanta, Georgia at Road Atlanta.
Chris Forsberg grabbed the top spot at Round 2 in Orlando. Forsberg's win propelled him to third place in the current championship standings with 155 points. He sits only one point behind 2017 Formula Drift champion James Deane.
Sitting at the top is Round 1 Long Beach winner Norwegian Fredric Aasbo with a 19-point lead over Deane, at 175 championship points. Deane's Worthouse teammate Piotr Wiecek, and Forrest Wang are on the heels of the top three, at fourth and fifth respectively, according to Formula Drift's official standings.
The third round of the 2018 Formula Drift season will bring the drivers to Road Atlanta located in Braselton, Georgia, and there are plenty of strong Formula Drift drivers who will attempt to climb into the Top 5.
Ryan Tureck (who is actually tied with Forrest Wang, scoring 120 points), Justin Pawlak, Alec Hohnadell, and the Frenemies Aurimas “Odi” Bakchis and Matt Field are among the competitors holding down the Top 10.
After two rounds, there are still many drivers that fans have yet to see the best from, such as HGK Racing's Kristaps Bluss and his work-of-art-of-a-drift-car the E92 Eurofighter, Chelsea Denofa who has suffered damage to his Mustang in both rounds of the season, and veterans Vaughn Gittin Jr and Daijiro Yoshihara.
Formula Drift Round 3: Road to the Championship takes place this weekend, May 11-12. You can find coverage of the event here on The Drive after the event has wrapped up.
