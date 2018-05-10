Prepare for an Edge-Of-Your-Seat Formula Drift Weekend in Atlanta

With two rounds complete in the 2018 Formula Drift season, the paving has begun on the road to the championship. Round 3 brings the Formula Drift drivers to Atlanta, Georgia at Road Atlanta.

Chris Forsberg grabbed the top spot at Round 2 in Orlando. Forsberg's win propelled him to third place in the current championship standings with 155 points. He sits only one point behind 2017 Formula Drift champion James Deane.

Sitting at the top is Round 1 Long Beach winner Norwegian Fredric Aasbo with a 19-point lead over Deane, at 175 championship points. Deane's Worthouse teammate Piotr Wiecek, and Forrest Wang are on the heels of the top three, at fourth and fifth respectively, according to Formula Drift's official standings.