Valentino Rossi Has Now Raced the Equivalent of the Earth's Circumference

Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi has ridden enough miles during his 23-season-long racing career to have covered the circumference of planet Earth at the equator.

The Italian has broken a lot of records since he first got behind the handlebars of a MotoGP bike at the Grand Prix of Malaysia in 1996, but having logged 24,901.45 miles during the course of 22 years is a first for any premier-class racer, and it will most likely be a very long time until someone eclipses such an impressive feat.