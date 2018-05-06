Marc Marquez Wins MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain as His Competitors Collide

Honda Repsol's Marc Marquez emerged victorious at the 2018 MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain, where Yamaha Tech 3's Johann Zarco and Suzuki's Andrea Iannone followed in second and third place. Race-hopefuls Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati were wiped out of contention by the Honda of Dani Pedrosa mid-race.

Things got off to an interesting start at the Circuito de Jerez when Jorge Lorenzo's Ducati catapulted to the front of the pack as soon as the lights went out. The red Desmosedici GP 18 was simply a blur in the visor of pole-sitter Cal Crutchlow, who was basically left standing still by the Ducati. Lorenzo went on to lead the field and fend off Marquez, Pedrosa, and others courtesy of the soft front tire he had opted for prior to the race start.