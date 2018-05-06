Castroneves Gains Pole in Penske Front-Row Lockout at Mid-Ohio

Acura Team Penske's Helio Castroneves narrowly edged out his teammate Dane Cameron to gain pole for this weekend's Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio. The two ARX-05 Prototypes flip-flopped for the majority of qualifying as Cameron held the lead until Castroneves' final lap where he made the decisive charge to mark the American outfit's second consecutive start from pole after April's IMSA competition at Long Beach.

Behind the pair of Penskes, Mazda Team Joest will start third and fourth as it swept the second row during Saturday's quali round. While it may not have been the best case scenario for the crew, it showed a heap of improvement after troubles early in the weekend. The No. 77 Mazda RT24-P driven by Oliver Jarvis and Rene Rast will line up ahead of the No. 55 of Jonathan Bomarito and Spencer Pigot, the latter of which is filling in for the usual Harry Tincknell as he fulfills his duties in the World Endurance Championship by competing at Spa this weekend.

Renger van der Zande placed the No. 5 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R in fifth for Sunday's race start, the highest of the Cadillac prototypes.

“Man, Dane was on it,” Castroneves said after his pole-winning lap. “I knew he was going to be super-fast, and when they told me the number of the lap time that he did, and I passed him and then he did it again, and T.C. (Team Penske president Tim Cindric)—I’ve worked with T.C. in my radio for more than 10 or 15 years, and I knew exactly what he was asking for."

Helio continued, “I knew I had it. I just had to put it together. Every time I was going out there, the car was getting better, it was accepting it. It was a great team effort. Dane actually helped me to find out something that maybe wasn’t there, but we were able to put it together and it was awesome.”

BMW Team RLL Fastest in GTLM Qualifying