Fernando Alonso Wins With Toyota in WEC Debut at Spa-Francorchamps

Fernando Alonso of Asturias, Spain is quickly on his way to becoming this generation's most successful racing driver by claiming his first victory at the wheel of a Toyota TS050 Hybrid in the highly-competitive FIA World Endurance Championship.

The No. 8 car of Alonso, Sebastien Buemi, and Kazuki Nakajima ran flawlessly for most of the 6 Hours of Spa, but was aided in more ways than one by the many issues that its sister car, the No. 7, suffered throughout the weekend, including having to start the tumultuous race from the pit lane. It wasn't until the third hour of the race that the No. 7 car found itself lapping in second place and just one minute behind Alonso that the situation began getting tense for the Toyota Gazoo Racing team.