Richard Petty Motorsports Continues to Add Sponsorship to NASCAR Team

Richard Petty Motorsports continues to piece together sponsorship deals for a full season of financial backing for its No. 43 Chevrolet entry of Darrell Wallace Jr. in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The latest deal is a partnership with World Wide Technology. WWT will be the primary sponsor on the car for six races, bringing the No. 43 team to a tally of about 26 races of full sponsorship for the 36-race season.



"I'm really into technology in my personal life, and this partnership makes perfect sense for me and our race team,” Wallace said in a press release from RPM, announcing the agreement. "World Wide Technology will bring a whole new set of tools to our race team that we can directly translate into speed in our cars. The amount of data they can collect and analyze for us will give us an advantage and help us with our entire process of setting up the car on a race weekend. I'm excited to work with their group and help with this partnership.”



In addition to sponsoring the No. 43 car for six races, a team of WWT “data scientists” will become a part of RPM in an effort to assist the race team with on-track performance.



"Technology is always changing in our sport,” Richard Petty Motorsports CEO Brian Moffitt said. "The amount of data available and collected by teams during test sessions and race weekends is staggering and could be overwhelming. Our partnership with World Wide Technology will help ensure our team maximizes the knowledge available in this collection of data, so we stay ahead of what's happening in our sport. We look forward to showcasing the capabilities of World Wide Technology, and the direct impact they will have on the performance of our race team. “



The sponsorship portion of the partnership will begin with the May 12 race at Kansas Speedway and include the June 24 race at Sonoma Raceway in California, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 9, the Sept. 16 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Sept. 30 race on the “roval” at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, and the Oct. 7 race at Dover International Speedway in Delaware.



Other primary sponsors on the No. 43 this year include Click N’ Close, STP, Medallion Bank, Petty’s Garage, Food Lion, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and NASCAR Racing Experience.