Veteran or First-Timer: Who Will Win the NASCAR Cup Race at Dover International Speedway?

Kyle Larson was the fastest in qualifying for Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway. He is on the pole, but should we look for a young gun to take the checkered flag at a track where veteran drivers have dominated for a decade?

Logic dictates that Jimmie Johnson is the guy everyone should pick to win at Dover. However, based on recent statistics, Johnson is just not there yet. In ten starts this year, Johnson has one top-five, three top-10s, and hasn’t won a race. Will he get his first NASCAR Cup win of the season at the Monster Mile, a track where he is familiar with Victory Lane?



It’s been said that Talladega will kill anyone’s winning streak, and it absolutely killed Kyle Busch’s chance to capture his fourth win in a row. "Rowdy" will need to regain his mojo after the superspeedway event last weekend, especially as he saw championship rival Kevin Harvick manage pole position there and finish in fourth place.

Speaking of Harvick, he'll be starting on the front row alongside Kyle Larson come race day. He and the rest of the Stewart-Haas Racing crew will surely be looking to leap ahead in the point standings with plenty of races in the rearview going into Dover.