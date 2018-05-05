Preview: The AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Race at Dover International Speedway

At this point in the game, it's anyone's guess as to who will maneuver their way into Victory Lane at Dover International Speedway this weekend. That being said, there are a few resources to go off of in order to develop some educated guesses, most of which include veteran drivers ruling at the famed Monster Mile.

Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion, has dominated at Dover International Speedway. That’s a fact, not an opinion. In thirty-two starts at the Monster Mile, Johnson compiled seventeen top-five finishes, twenty-three top-10s, and eleven wins.

The 2002 season was Jimmie Johnson’s first year racing full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He won three races that year, including his first career Cup win at Fontana, his home track. Johnson won the Spring and Fall races at Dover that year. He then scored his first Dover win in June 2002, a race where the runner-up was Bill Elliott. He also beat Dale Jarrett, Ricky Craven, Bobby Labonte, and Jeff Burton who finished third. Johnson’s last win at the track was in 2017.

While thirty-two career starts at one track may seem like a lifetime in racing, there are a few more drivers that come close. Kurt Busch has thirty-five starts at Dover. Kevin Harvick has thirty-four starts at the one-mile oval track, and like Johnson, Ryan Newman has thirty-two. Kurt Busch and Harvick each have one win at Dover and Newman has three. It's worth noting that Kyle Busch has just twenty-six starts and three wins. The only driver that had come close to Johnson’s success at Dover is Richard Petty who has eight wins.



