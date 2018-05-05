Preview: The AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Race at Dover International Speedway
Can Jimmie Johnson get another Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race win at Dover International Speedway?
At this point in the game, it's anyone's guess as to who will maneuver their way into Victory Lane at Dover International Speedway this weekend. That being said, there are a few resources to go off of in order to develop some educated guesses, most of which include veteran drivers ruling at the famed Monster Mile.
Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion, has dominated at Dover International Speedway. That’s a fact, not an opinion. In thirty-two starts at the Monster Mile, Johnson compiled seventeen top-five finishes, twenty-three top-10s, and eleven wins.
The 2002 season was Jimmie Johnson’s first year racing full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He won three races that year, including his first career Cup win at Fontana, his home track. Johnson won the Spring and Fall races at Dover that year. He then scored his first Dover win in June 2002, a race where the runner-up was Bill Elliott. He also beat Dale Jarrett, Ricky Craven, Bobby Labonte, and Jeff Burton who finished third. Johnson’s last win at the track was in 2017.
While thirty-two career starts at one track may seem like a lifetime in racing, there are a few more drivers that come close. Kurt Busch has thirty-five starts at Dover. Kevin Harvick has thirty-four starts at the one-mile oval track, and like Johnson, Ryan Newman has thirty-two. Kurt Busch and Harvick each have one win at Dover and Newman has three. It's worth noting that Kyle Busch has just twenty-six starts and three wins. The only driver that had come close to Johnson’s success at Dover is Richard Petty who has eight wins.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule for Dover International Speedway:
AAA 400 Drive for Autism (Follow live)
The Place: Dover International Speedway
The Date: Sunday, May 6, 2018.
The Time: Approximately 2:00 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Hashtag: #AAA400 #DriveForAutism
Distance: 400 miles (400 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 120), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 240), Final Stage (Ends on lap 400)
Press Pass (Watch live)
Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race: 5:45 p.m. ET
Starting Line-up
(Position, Driver, Manufacturer)
1. Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
2. Kevin Harvick, Ford
3. Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
4. Kyle Busch, Toyota
5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford
6. Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
7. Daniel Suarez, Toyota
8. Brad Keselowski, Ford
9. Kurt Busch, Haas Ford
10. Denny Hamlin, Toyota
11. Erik Jones, Toyota
12. Clint Bowyer, Ford
13. Aric Almirola, Ford
14. Ryan Blaney, Ford
15. Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
16. Chris Buescher, Chevrolet
17. William Byron, Chevrolet
18. Joey Logano, Ford
19. Jimmie Johnson, Low Chevrolet
20. Paul Menard, Ford
21. Ryan Newman, Chevrolet
22. Trevor Bayne, Ford
23. Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet
24. Matt DiBenedetto, Ford
25. Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet
26. Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevrolet
27. Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
28. AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
29. Michael McDowell, Ford
30. Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
31. Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
32. David Ragan, Ford
33. Landon Cassill, Chevrolet
34. Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet
35. Gray Gaulding, Toyota
36. Derrike Cope, Chevrolet
37. Cody Ware, Chevrolet
38. Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
Past 10 Winners at Dover International Speedway
(Year, Driver, Manufacturer)
2008, Kyle Busch, Toyota
2009, Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet
2010, Kyle Busch, Toyota
2011, Matt Kenseth, Ford
2012, Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet
2013, Tony Stewart, Chevrolet
2014, Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet
2015, Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet
2016, Matt Kenseth, Toyota
2017, Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet
Can Jimmie Johnson drive his No. 48 Lowe’s for Pros Chevrolet to a record twelve race wins at Dover in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series? Will Lowe's, which has been the primary sponsor for all of Johnson's career Cup wins, experience one last hooray before exiting the sport at the end of this season? Should fans look for a young driver to finally roll into Victory Lane on Sunday after the AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway? Leave a comment below and let’s get the discussion going.
