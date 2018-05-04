What to Expect at This Weekend's IMSA Mid-Ohio Contest

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will host the fourth round of 2018 IMSA competition this weekend, its first time welcoming the series since 2013. When the nationwide racing league last visited the track, it was known as the Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series, and 16 drivers who have won there previously will take to the grid on Sunday despite a five-year gap between events. It will mark the first race of the currently-running IMSA campaign to last the series' standard length of two hours and 40 minutes following the shortest event of the season in Long Beach this April.

Despite not competing there in a half-decade, teams and drivers are anxious to revisit the track as it was one of the most beloved before being replaced with Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Its fast and tricky 13-turn layout is expected to be tightly packed with 34 entries in total, including two GT categories—Le Mans and Daytona—the latter being the series' Pro-Am category. The Prototype class will be the deepest for this year's Mid-Ohio contest with 14 cars including the points leaders, Team Action Express' Mustang Sampling crew.

Additionally, the race titled as the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio will conclude the first third of the season. With three races in the rearview, teams are beginning to work out the kinks and we should see true form from the majority of the field.

Going into this weekend, here's a handful of storylines to pay attention to as the sprint event kicks off IMSA's comeback to Mid-Ohio:

BMW Team RLL Looks for Solution to M8 GTE Growing Pains