Spencer Gallagher Goes from NASCAR High to Low in Matter of Days

A NASCAR feel-good story turned dark in a matter of days Wednesday when Xfinity Series driver Spencer Gallagher was indefinitely suspended from NASCAR competition for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy. Gallagher led his first lap in 49-career Xfinity Series races April 28 in the Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway, leading to his first-career series win. Reports broke of his abuse after a failed drug test on May 1.

Gallagher has agreed to participate in NASCAR’s “Road to Recovery” program. Upon successful completion, Gallagher is expected to be reinstated.



“I recently have had a positive result in a NASCAR drug screen, which has violated NASCAR’s substance abuse policy,” Gallagher said in a statement released by his GMS Racing team Wednesday. “I want to assure everyone in the NASCAR community this one time error in judgment will never happen again. I am taking the steps to enroll in the 'Road to Recovery' program supported by NASCAR. I would like to say that I am sorry to all of the GMS organization for my actions, especially my team and team owner, who have worked so hard this year and have put faith in me. I also want to apologize to NASCAR, Chevrolet, and my fans for letting them down. I have not upheld the behavior that is expected of me. I promise you all here and now, I will do whatever it takes to make this right.”