Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Drivers' Post-Race Reactions on Social Media

The 2018 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan may have started the way everyone expected it to, with a Ferrari up front, but it sure as heck didn't end as predicted. With collisions galore and a myriad of failed overtaking moves by several drivers, intense conversations by fans and drivers alike have sparked on social media.

Hamilton winning the race by pure luck doesn't even come close to being the biggest story out of Baku, but with so many intense moments it's hard to put a finger on a single event of the drama-filled race. There's Bottas' retirement just laps away from winning the race, Vettel's risky overtaking maneuver that cost him the win, Perez squeezing into the podium, and of course, the Red Bull duo making a fool of themselves.

You be the judge.

Lewis Hamilton - First Place