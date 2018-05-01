Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne Takes First Place at the Formula E Paris E-Prix

Techeeta's Jean-Eric Vergne emerged victorious at the 2018 Formula E Paris E-Prix, which was disputed on the same Parisian streets the French racing driver once roamed as a child. The nail-biting round saw plenty of action and several late-race collisions that promoted Audi's Luca di Grassi and Virgin Racing's Sam Bird to second and third place.

Vergne's master plan for the Paris E-Prix was conceived during the qualifying session the day before the race, when he put together a well-balanced lap that saw him attack several sectors with outright ferocity while others he simply waltzed through the corners, securing him the first place on Sunday's grid. From that moment on, it was all about managing the battery's energy level as well as his Michelin tires.