Next IndyCar Engine Formula Set for 2021 Debut: Report

It's been reported that IndyCar has decided its deadline for a revised engine formula that will debut at the start of the 2021 season. This move comes after a rumored 2020-start which was resultingly nixed with Honda and Chevrolet remaining the two powerplant manufacturers of interest for the series' future.

An article by Racer claims that the debut would be coming sooner had a third party decided to join as an IndyCar engine provider. As it stands, officials are still open to newcomers who may develop a powerplant program before 2021. By deciding on the later of the two options, potential entries will have more time for the necessary research and development that comes with building a competitive product.